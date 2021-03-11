Government assures parents of security during national examinations

Adequate security arrangements have been put in place in all learning institutions, ahead of the start of national examinations.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner Mangu Mutindika, while speaking to the media after holding a briefing with security officers and Ministry of Education officials, at Lions High School in Kisumu town, said security will be enhanced during the period to ensure the examinations are held in a conducive environment.

“This year’s examinations will be under strict scrutiny and the whole process of administering the exams will be supervised by at least two police officers in each examination centre,” he added.

The RC directed that deputy county commissioners and sub-county directors of education who are in charge of the opening examination containers must adhere to Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) regulations while centre managers collect and return the examination papers accompanied by security personnel.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The RC said senior government officials will be making impromptu visits to examination centres to ensure the exams are malpractice free.

Mutindika cautioned parents against falling prey to fraudsters who cheat them with fake examinations sets, warning that anybody found engaging in any form of examination malpractice will face the law.

“Since 2016, when the government introduced stringent security measures, cases of selling fake examination papers have reduced but we are on high alert and anybody found engaging in the crime will be dealt with, firmly, in accordance with the law,” he said.

According to Nyanza Regional Director of Education, Willie Machocho, the region is presenting 177,486 candidates for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 4728 centres and 132,091 candidates for Kenya Certificate Secondary Examination (KCSE) in 1792 centres.

Machocho said female learners who are pregnant will be allowed to sit the examinations.

KCPE examinations are set to kick off on Monday, March 22, while KCSE will commence a week after, coming at a time the two terms of the 2020 calendar year were interrupted following an outbreak of coronavirus after which, all schools were closed for nine months.