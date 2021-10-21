Bars and restaurants can now operate up to 11pm after government extended operating hours.

Speaking in a press briefing Thursday afternoon, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said protocols on handwashing, Social distancing and sanitizing however remain in force.

“We are reverting to closure of bars and restaurants at 11pm or the time allowed by the licensing authorities. Protocols on handwashing, Social distancing and sanitizing however remain in force.” Said Kagwe.

Adding that: “This means, all facilities will still be expected to have hand washing posts and abide by the set seating capacity as per the set protocols.”

He appealed to County Governments and enforcement agencies to ensure that licensed facilities abide by their license conditions while County Public Health Officers ensure that sanitary and other health conditions are met at all times.

Restaurants have been operating from 8 am up to 9 pm while bars have been running from 5pm up to 7pm.

The announcement comes a day after President Kenyatta lifted the nationwide curfew that was effected as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.