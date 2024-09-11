Government begins nationwide school safety inspection

The government has launched a nationwide inspection of both public and private basic education institutions to evaluate adherence to safety protocols.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced that the initiative will be carried out in collaboration with relevant agencies to ensure schools are compliant with the Safety Standards Manual for Schools in Kenya.

“The inspection will unfold in two phases,” Ogamba explained.

“The first phase, which commenced this week, will focus on boarding primary and junior schools across the country, while the second phase will address secondary schools.”

The inspection will involve personnel from the Ministries of Education, Interior and National Administration, Health, and the Department of Public Works, along with officers from county governments and the Kenya Red Cross.

“This initiative also aims to investigate the causes behind recent school fire incidents and develop recommendations to address these issues,” Ogamba added.

He warned that strict actions would be taken against Ministry of Education officials, school administrators, and managers who fail to adhere to the guidelines outlined in the Safety Standards Manual for Schools in Kenya, as stipulated by the Basic Education Act of 2013.

Ogamba highlighted that the ministry has consistently implemented policies and guidelines to ensure all boarding schools, both public and private, maintain safety standards conducive to a secure learning environment.

He emphasized that the Safety Standards Manual for Schools in Kenya serves as a crucial framework for ensuring student safety and has generally been effective in guiding schools across the country.

However, some institutions have not followed the guidelines.

The recent tragic fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County, which resulted in the deaths of 21 students, has underscored the urgent need for strict enforcement of safety regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future, according to the CS.

Ogamba also urged schools to enhance their preparations for the upcoming Kenya Primary School Education Assessment, Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment, and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, all scheduled to take place at the end of the Third Term.