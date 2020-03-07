Government to mobilize blood donations to boost blood bank

The ministry of health is seeking to mobilize for blood donations in Huduma centers and even supermarkets to boost its dwindling blood bank.

The ministry says it has only been able to collect 160,000 pints of blood against the required 1 million pints per year.

The Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi says it would now be prudent to increase blood collection centers in a bid to avoid deaths resulting from lack of blood.

On Saturday, the first ever interfaith blood donation drive was held at the Siri Ramgharia Sikh Temple in Nairobi.

People from all faiths donating their blood to save a life even as it emerged that Kenya is still far behind to reach the 1million target.

The government announcing a raft of measures ranging from increasing blood collection centers as well as introducing a national blood donation day.

Aisha Dafalla who holds the record as the highest female blood donor in Kenya made her 65th historic blood donation.

During the drive, the highest number of those who turned up to donate blood were youth.