Government commits to an inclusive HIV response, ensuring no one is left behind

Persons with disabilities (PWDs) face significant challenges when accessing healthcare services, as the system is often not tailored to meet their needs.

For instance, many health facilities in Kenya do not have sign language interpreters, and medications are not available in braille, making it difficult for individuals with visual impairments to read them.

This week, the National Disease Syndemic Control Council (NDSCC) hosted the inaugural Persons with Disability Summit 2024 at the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) in Nairobi. The summit brought together individuals with disabilities to share their experiences and discuss strategies for advancing a disability-inclusive health and HIV response.

Participants at the event unanimously agreed that no one should be left behind, including PWDs, if Kenya aims to achieve its health sector goals. Attendees raised concerns about the government’s ability to maintain data on various animal species while lacking clear data on PWDs.

Harry Kimtai, the Principal Secretary of the State Department of Medical Services in the Ministry of Health, acknowledged that PWDs have been excluded from mainstream healthcare systems.

“Today, PWDs have expressed that they have always been left behind, and as a ministry, our foremost goal is that no one should be overlooked as we implement Universal Health Coverage. We are here to discuss health matters, specifically the inclusion of PWDs in the treatment of HIV, TB, and other diseases,” he noted.

The PS highlighted the difficulties PWDs face in accessing and using products such as condoms, which can complicate matters for those with visual impairments, as they cannot easily tell when the product has expired. “We will address this by reviewing our policies and guiding pharmaceutical manufacturers to consider the needs of PWDs,” he stated.

Dr Ruth Laibon-Masha, CEO of the NDSCC, acknowledged that despite over 40 years of involvement in the HIV response, there is a significant lack of data regarding PWDs who utilise various health services.

“We face serious data gaps in our HIV response. After nearly 40 years, we do not have an accurate count of the PWDs we are serving. As we push to end AIDS, we must identify the individuals we are leaving behind, particularly those with disabilities.” She explained that the summit was convened to listen to the experiences of PWDs affected by these issues, enabling the design of interventions that better meet their needs.

“This summit is aimed at helping us understand how to improve our health interventions and HIV response. It will enable us to collaborate with PWDs to address the gaps that we have consistently encountered, especially in the HIV response,” she added.

Jackson Agufana Hassan, CEO of the Kenya Union for the Blind, reiterated that disability has often been regarded as an afterthought, emphasising that persons with disabilities (PWDs) have not been included in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“There is a lack of access to information on HIV/AIDS and related health issues. We do not have information available in Braille, large print, or audio-tactile formats— all of which are essential for PWDs,” he stated.

Agufana acknowledged that accessing healthcare services for PWDs remains a significant challenge, particularly due to mobility issues.

“Getting to a health facility that is far away is difficult; even when facilities are accessible, there are problems with universal design. Some facilities lack ramps or lifts, and healthcare providers often lack the skills to communicate with and accommodate the unique needs of PWDs. For instance, how many health facilities have a sign language interpreter?” he asked.

Dr Masha committed to addressing these existing gaps promptly. “We need to examine how we dispense antiretroviral drugs (ARVs). The containers we use, for example, should be simple and labelled so that individuals who are visually impaired can take their medication independently without assistance, as long as the labels are in Braille,” she said.

She also pointed out that society tends to view disability solely in terms of sight and physical limitations, often overlooking individuals with albinism, those who are deaf, and others with disabilities that are not visibly apparent. “We must approach disability from a broader perspective to design programmes that are sensitive to all types of disabilities. It is crucial that as we review manuals and training curricula in the healthcare sector, we listen to PWDs, learn from their experiences, and develop tools that will address these gaps,” she admitted.

PS Kimtai further urged PWDs to register for the Social Health Authority (SHA) under the PWDs category to ensure continued access to healthcare in the country. “For the first time, the Social Health Insurance includes benefit packages that provide support for PWDs with assistive devices. Individuals with disabilities often face challenges in generating income; thus, those classified as indigent will receive free medical care because the government will cover their costs,” he stated.