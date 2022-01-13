Government committed at protecting the rights and dignity of Sports Women.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Dr Amina Mohamed has emphasised on the need for women inclusivity in a bid to help in the growth and development of the sport in the Country.

The CS was speaking on Thursday while giving public update on the preparation for the Agnes Tirop Conference to be held in Diani, Kwale County from the 17th of January 2022 to 22nd January 2022.

"We are committed to protecting the rights and dignity of Sports Women." - Cabinet Secretary Dr. Amina Mohamed

The Agnes Tirop Conference brings together sports stakeholders from Kenya and across the world, top government officials, investigative agencies, officials from the UN, World Bank, among others, to discuss issues of Gender-based Violence in Sports and find lasting solutions that will assist in curbing the vice.

A report by the Gender Welfare and Equity Committee, that was tasked with investigating and reporting on cases of GBV in Sports in Kenya was also launched.

Last week in Eldoret,the Sports CS said the upcoming Agnes Tirop Memorial World Cross Country Tour will be an opportunity for Kenya to pass a strong message that the country highly values its athletes.

She further noted naming the February 12 event after the 2015 World Cross Country champion was a no-brainer considering her exploits for Kenya on the world stage

“This Tour is about remembering Agnes’ tenacity and her patriotism. That is why we have to celebrate her achievements on and off the track. This Tour will pass a strong message that we are not about to let Agnes’ memory go to waste,” Amina said.

Athletics Kenya is expected to hold national trials on 22nd of this month to select a squad that will feature in the tour. Athletes who compete in the 15 rounds of the Cross Country Tour meetings earn world cross country ranking points as well cash prizes.

The late Agnes Tirop, former 500m World bronze medalist was found dead on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

She had won bronze medals in the women’s 10,000 meters at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and finished fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.