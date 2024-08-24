Government committed in supporting farming through active dialogue, collaboration

Government has emphasized its commitment to supporting the farming community through active dialogue and collaboration.

Speaking during a visit at Kapset Tea Factory, Agriculture Principal Secretary Dr. Paul Rono commended the efforts and innovations implemented by the factory’s leadership, which have contributed to the growth and success of the tea production operations.

During the visit to the Kapset Tea Factory, the promised to review operations by examining the factory’s production processes, equipment, and overall efficiency to ensure they meet industry standards.

Similarly he noted that his ministry will assess challenges faced by farmers by identifying specific issues faced by the factory, such as supply chain problems, labor shortages, or financial constraints.

The PS further assured farmer that government would address concerns from local tea farmers by promising improved support and expressing optimism about future developments.

“This might include potential government initiatives or interventions designed to boost the tea industry and improve farmers’ livelihoods.” He said.

The visit to Kapset Tea Factory after Momul Tea Factory which he toured Friday morning is part of the mission to enhance tea quality standards in factories and advocating for increased bonuses and monthly prices for farmers.

The visit also aimed at fostering better communication between the government and the tea industry, ensuring that both the factory and the farmers receive the necessary support and resources.

According to the PS, quality improvement in tea production is a crucial area and top priority that the tea factories must prioritize.

The PS was received by Vice Chairperson Director Ian Kipsang of Kapset and Rorok Tea Factories on behalf of Chairperson Vincent Terer Mitei who is on official duty for the just concluded KTDA National Chairmanship elections. Leaders present, Area MCA, ward administrators, Director Baliach and Turgut Kapset and Rorok staffs, area chiefs, tea buying centers committees and other dignitaries.