Government committed to a peaceful election, CS Wamalwa says

Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa has reiterated the Government’s commitment to a peaceful general election in August 2022.

The CS joined faithful of St Luke’s PCEA Webuye parish for their Annual covenant service a day after endorsing former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner for the Trans Nzoia Governor’s seat.

Wamalwa asked for political tolerance during the campaign period saying the Government have put in place measures to ensure security for all.

2nd Corithians 6:16

Joined faithfuls of St. Luke's PCEA Webuye parish during their Annual covenant Sunday.

He said that Trans Nzoia and Bungoma like most parts of Kenya are cosmopolitan urging politicians and Kenyans at large to avoid utterances that may incite communities against each other.

He urged the locals to register as voters in large numbers in the ongoing voter registration exercise in readiness for the August elections.

The CS also drummed up support for the DAP-K party and Azimio La Umoja terming them as the appropriate vehicles to continue with the development journey of President Uhuru Kenyatta.