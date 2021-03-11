Government committed to build modern stadiums in all counties

The National Government plans to build modern stadia in all the 47 counties, with phase one of selected counties nearing completion, Sports, Heritage and Culture CAS Mr Zack Kinuthia has said.

Kinuthia at the same time said the government has included Busia in the second batch of counties to benefit from the stadiums’ project.

Speaking during Busia County Sports Academy Development Strategy meeting held at Serena Hotel that was attended by senior Busia County Government staff, the CAS affirmed that the youth will be the biggest beneficiary of the project as they will be able to nurture their talents.

Despite being the bedrock of football in the region with the likes of Victor Wanyama, McDonald Mariga, JJ Masiga, Wilberforce Mulamba, Robert Matano, Vince Ombiji among others, Busia County has only two stadiums – Busia county and Malaba. Currently there are two leagues in the region; County and Division Two leagues that are hosted in the two stadiums.

Deputy County Secretary (DCS), Everlyne Ikwii who led the County delegation that included Sports and Culture executive, Dr Janet Manyasi and Chief Officer Joe Maurice Odundo said a modern stadium in the region will herald a new chapter in promoting sports among area youth.

“The National Government in partnership with other donors will construct a youth sports academy, a library and also promote cultural and heritage sites in the county,” said DCS.

Sports Executive Dr Manyasi said they are prioritizing youth activities in the department in a bid to tap their talents and empower them socially and economically.

She added that Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has prioritized youth development and has instructed the technical team to ensure that his administration delivers to the youth

