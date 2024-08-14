Government committed to nurturing talents in line with CBC

The government has embedded outside classroom learning experiences into the education of children, the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr Belio Kipsang has said.

Belio said that co-curriculum activities such as sports, drama, music, dance and elocution will be taught and examined under the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) education reform the government is undertaking.

Belio said that under CBC, the curriculum has provided three pathways where learners with ability and interest will get an opportunity to study and be examined in sports and creative activities.

The Principal Secretary made the remarks during the 96th Kenya National Music (KMF) Gala concert held at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The event, which attracted over 130,000 learners from primary to university education and training institutions will be concluded at the State Concert in Eldoret on Friday.

By Co-curricular activities, the principal secretary meant activities outside the classroom that enrich or supplement classroom learning.

The activities promote the growth of diverse mental and personality dimensions, including intellectual, emotional, social, moral and artistic development.

Belio said that Kenya Music Festival provided an opportunity for appreciation of the different and complementary cultures that make up Kenya as a nation.

He said the exhibition of traditional music instruments during the festival exposed participants to the different musical instruments different communities had invented to celebrate life through music and dance.

Belio noted that the Government has placed a lot of emphasis on creatives

He said that the Government has provided an opportunity and a home for all the creatives in this country and many artists are exploiting the opportunity to make a living.

He said this will enable Kenyans with artistic and creative prowess to earn from their artistic products.

The Chairman, of Kenya Music Festival, Professor Frederick Ngala thanked the government for supporting the activity, right from the sub county to national levels.

In attendance during the event included the Chief Executive officer of Equity Bank, Dr. James Mwangi, the Chief Executive of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), Prof. Charles Ong’ondo, education officials from across the country.