President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a crackdown on all rogue boda boda operators across the country. Speaking during an event to mark International Women’s day, the Head of State also ordered that all boda boda operators be registered afresh. The directive coming hours after a video of a group of men accosting a female motorist who allegedly hit a pedestrian went viral. Condemning the incident, the head of State directed the police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Related