The government has confirmed an outbreak of cholera in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Communications on its official x page formally Twitter, multiple cases of diarrhea had been recorded at the British Army camp in Nanyuki.

The Directorate in the statement confirmed that a unique parasite sub-type linked to farmed monkeys in China has been identified.

The British Army in Kenya confirmed a severe diarrhea outbreak lasting three months, affecting 172 individuals.

This marks the largest outbreak reported by the army worldwide.

Following this the directorate is urging the public to Stay informed, practice hygiene measures, and seek immediate medical attention if symptomatic.

According to the World Health Organization, Cholera is an extremely virulent disease transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food or water.

It can cause severe acute watery diarrhea and the severe forms of the disease can kill within hours if left untreated.