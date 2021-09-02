Government constructing Sports Academy to pursue elite sports performance

The government is constructing a seven-storeyed sports academy in Kasarani, Nairobi, at a cost of Sh4.9 billion for talent identification and development of Kenyan sportsmen and women interested in pursuing elite sports careers.

The Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS), Chief Executive Officer Dr. Doreen Odhiambo, said the Academy will accommodate the best talented under-18-years of age for intensive training, who will later be promoted to the national team.

Currently five playgrounds, which include one rugby pitch, two football pitches and two basketball courts are complete and inside the building, there will be 78 self-contained rooms of which 26 are complete, 399 cubicles of which 115 are complete, a kitchen, a dining hall, six offices, three classrooms, a computer lab, boardroom and 11 washrooms.

Odhiambo was briefing the Nairobi County Development Implementation Coordination Committee (CDICC) team led by Deputy County Commissioner Jason Kimathi and the Secretary of the Committee, Larry Mulomi, from the President’s Delivery Unit. The team which had visited the Academy to inspect the ongoing works, was informed the facility is a Vision 2030 Flagship project.

“The completion of the project, which is currently at 98 percent will be used to pursue elite sports performance, through talent identification and development, training and capacity building of technical sports administration personnel as well as promoting research in sports. It will be in a position to run more programs” she said.

The Academy’s function will also include establishing and managing sports training academies, collecting, collating, storing and disseminating tangible and intangible historical sports material to the public, sports organizations, researchers and institutions of learning.

The Kenya Academy of Sports is a state corporation established under Section 33 of the Sports Act No. 25 of 2013 with the mandate to develop sports talents through establishment and management of academies, training and research for global competitiveness and sustainable socio-economic growth in Kenya.