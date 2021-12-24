Government declares 27th December a public holiday

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior & Coordination of National Government Fred Matinagi has Friday Gazzeted 27th of December 2021 as a Public Holiday.

In a statement, Matiang’i said the holiday was in line with the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110), hence confirming the holiday, by dint of Boxing Day falling on Sunday 26th December 2021.

The day which is globally celebrated by the exchange of gifts and engagement in sports offers another opportunity for Kenya to uphold its heritage of generosity and cultural diversity.

“All citizens are encouraged to recognize and celebrate the day in a manner that promotes family values and social cohesion,” he said.