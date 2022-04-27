Government declares Monday 2nd May public holiday to mark Labour Day

Government has declared 2nd May 2022 a public holiday by dint of Labour Day falling on Sunday 1st May 2022.

This is in line with the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110).

In a statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i reminded citizens to use the occasion to celebrate workers’ contributions to the growth of the country.

“Whereas this day is already conferred by law, this press release serves to remind citizens to use the occasion to celebrate our workers’ contributions to the growth and Prosperity of our Motherland.” Read the statement.

The Labour Day celebrations are held every year on 1st May to recognize Kenyan workers for their commitment towards growing the country’s economy.

The holiday will be followed by another marking Idd-ul-Fitr, the “Feast of Fast-Breaking” on Tuesday 3rd May 2022.

The announcement was made Interior CS Fred Matiang’i through a Gazette notice Tuesday afternoon.

This sets the stage for a long holiday weekend for Kenyans after the Government also declared Friday 29th a National Holiday in honour of departed former President Mwai Kibaki.

Idd-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

It is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

This year the period commenced on 1st April 2022 and will end in the evening of 1st May 2022.

For Muslims, Ramadan is a period of introspection, communal prayer (ṣalāt) in the mosque, and reading of the Qurʾān. God forgives the past sins of those who observe the holy month with fasting, prayer, and faithful intention.