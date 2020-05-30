Government disburses Ksh 68M to cushion Magarini families 

The National Government has disbursed about Ksh 68 million to vulnerable families in Magarini Sub County to mitigate against the effects of Covid-19 in the last two months.

Area Deputy County Commissioner Mbiuki Mutembei said about Ksh 57.2 million had been disbursed as cash transfers to elderly persons, persons with disabilities and orphans and vulnerable children (OVCs), who had been receiving the stipends before Covid-19 came about.

He told journalists at his office in Marafa on Friday that each of the 3,835 beneficiaries received Ksh 8,000 that had accumulated for four months, and noted that the money had gone a long way in cushioning the families from the effects of the global pandemic.

He said an additional Ksh 10,544,000 had been disbursed to 2,636 households identified by the Sub County Covid-19 Response Committee as most affected by the Coronavirus pandemic as eligible to receive government assistance.

Mutembei, who was flanked by Magarini Assistant County Commissioner Abigail Mulobi and her Marafa counterpart Abdulrahman Hassan Hemen said that the national government had also availed 800 bags of rice that had been distributed as relief food to families, especially those affected by floods in the sub-county.

The County Government of Kilifi and a number of salt firms domiciled in the sub-county also distributed food and non-food items to persons affected by the pandemic and floods, the administrator said.

He said the multi-agency team had intensified awareness programmes aimed at sensitizing residents on the need to adhere to Ministry of Health directives such as the use of face masks, hand washing, sanitizing and keeping off large groups.

“I am glad that our campaigns have borne impressive results as our people have started embracing government regulations,” he said.

“For example, since the pandemic was declared, this sub-county has not had weddings, and we believe it is because our people are now aware of the pandemic and are taking precautions,” he added.

Mutembei said the police roadblock at Vibao Viwili area at the border between Kilifi and Tana River County had contributed a lot in ensuring that the disease is kept at bay, but lamented that a few people were still sneaking in and out of the county.

He at the same time said the government was also implementing various measures aimed at reviving the economy in the sub-county under the eight-point economic recovery strategy announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta last Saturday.

Mutembei said among the areas set for revival in the sub-county were roads and farms recently destroyed by floods.

“Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) officials are currently in the sub-county to assess the extent of damages to our roads with a view to rehabilitating them,” the administrator said.

The deputy county commissioner said about 850 households had been affected by the floods, with about 1,000 acres of land under crops destroyed.

To mitigate this, the national government distributed 800 bags of rice, Mutembei said adding that some farmers had already started re-planting in the farms that had been destroyed.

“We are happy that nobody died following the floods because our people heeded government warnings to move to higher grounds,” he added.