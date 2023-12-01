Government disburses November funds for Inua Jamii cash transfer programme

PS Motari says Ministry has also released funds meant for Nutrition Improvement through Cash and Health Education (NICHE).

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection on Friday disclosed that it has released over Ksh. 2 Billion (Ksh. 2,095,360,000) for payment to beneficiaries enrolled in the government’s Inua Jamii programme.

Besides the Ksh. Billion, the Principal Secretary Social Protection & Senior Citizen Affairs Joseph Motari announced that the Ministry has disbursed that a further Ksh 6 Million (Ksh. 6,118,000) meant for Nutrition Improvement through Cash and Health Education (NICHE), which is a complimentary programme.

“Payment will commence on Monday, 4th December 2023. The funds were credited to the accounts of 1,044,621 Inua Jamii beneficiaries, with each beneficiary receiving Ksh. 2,000 being payment for November 2023,” said PS Motari

“Following a Presidential Directive in July 2023 beneficiaries have been receiving payments on a monthly basis,” he added

Inua Jamii programme is a Government cash transfer programme that supports the most vulnerable members of the community by providing them with a stipend to cushion them from poverty, hunger and improve their lives.