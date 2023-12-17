Government distances itself from DRC resistance movement

The Government has denied claims of involvement in the internal affairs of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement Sunday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi noted that Kenya is an open and democratic state where ‘freedom of the press is vouchsafed.’

“Kenya strongly disassociates itself from any utterances or activities likely to injure the peace and security of the friendly Nation of DRC and has commenced investigation to determine the identities of the makers of the statement and the extent to which their utterances fall outside constitutionally protected speech,” said PCS Mudavadi.

“The Ministry wishes to note that Kenya is an open and democratic state where freedom of the press is vouchsafed. As such, nationals and non-nationals may engage the Kenyan media without reference to the government,” he added.

His statement comes hours after political actors in the Democratic Republic of Congo convened a press briefing to announce the formation of a political and military resistance movement dubbed the Congo River Alliance.

PCS Mudavadi who doubles up as the Foreign Affairs CS said investigations into the allegations are ongoing to identify those who to unmask the identity of the conveners of the Congo River Alliance Movement.

Despite the news not gaining much traction amongst Kenyans, the statement is threatening to tear long standing diplomatic relations between Nairobi and Kinshasa with DRC accusing Kenya of accommodating subversive activities.