Government donates relief items to flood victims in Kwale

The government has handed over assorted emergency relief items to the victims of flooding in some communities in the coastal county of Kwale which has faced heavy rains for the past weeks.

The flood affected communities who are camping at internally displaced camps in Msambweni sub county received rice, beans, canned meat, cooking utensils, iron sheets, mattresses, blankets and sanitary towels and basic healthcare services.

Some 680 families have been displaced and rendered homeless by floods across the county and at least five people have died in what authorities say is the worst flooding in recent years.

Schools in the affected areas are currently occupied by internally displaced persons and it’s not known how many hectares of crops have been destroyed but many farmers told KNA that they had lost everything.

Those interviewed say aid agencies have been overwhelmed by the extent of the damage and the response needs stronger coordination.

The food and non-food items were handed over to the displaced families by the Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs, ASAL and Regional Development Peninah Malonza accompanied by her Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs colleague Salim Mvurya.

The CSs made an aerial and ground survey of the flood affected areas and were given an overview of the extent of damage caused by floods and the relief operations being undertaken by area Governor Fatuma Achani and County Commissioner Meru Mwangi.

The ministers instructed all aid agencies involved in relief operations to put in their best possible effort for immediate rescue and relief.

They said the current flashfloods in most parts of the country were caused by prolonged torrential rainfall.

CS Malonza says her ministry is responding to the escalating humanitarian needs caused by the rising number of affected persons across the country due to the above normal rainfall.

She says the government has allocated relief supplies to priority hotspot counties and that concerted efforts are underway to address the dire humanitarian situation.

She said the government along with various stakeholders is mobilizing adequate resources to support flood affected communities, safeguard livelihoods, properties and undertake emergency infrastructure repairs and maintenance to ameliorate the situation.

On his part CS Mvurya noted that his ministry is setting aside boats on standby ready to avail transport to marooned communities and affected persons in case of emergencies of heavy downpours.

He revealed that his ministry has prioritised evacuating stranded coastal communities

Malonza at the same time asked residents in worst affected areas across the country to harken to the voice of reason by relocating to higher grounds to safeguard lives and properties.

Governor Achani said special teams are being set up for repair of damaged roads, restoration of power infrastructure and for health-related assistance.