Government embarks on strengthening blood accountability mechanisms

As the world marks World Blood Donor Day, the Ministry of Health, through the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service has embarked on strengthening blood accountability mechanisms, through a phased approach.

According to a statement by the health ministry, the approach will ensure regular blood stock taking is undertaken and maintained in the national blood inventory management system.

“It is expected that as a Country, we shall be able to electronically track the donated blood from one vein to another vein.” Read the statement.

Adding that: “Towards this, the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services (KNBTS) has in the past six months focused on promoting and mobilizing blood donation activities to refill our national blood banks.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Various infrastructural and human resource initiatives are currently underway with a view to upgrade the national blood banks as well as enhance storage capacities and is supplemented by a robust distribution system.

The safety of blood being offered by Kenyans is of paramount importance said the health ministry adding that it is in this regard that the ministry issued a circular on hemovigilance which ensures safety of the blood.

“We urge all transfusing facilities comply with this circular to ensure that no contamination of blood occurs from the time a donor gives their blood.” read the statement.

Further, the Ministry has embarked on expansion of blood collection centres countrywide.

In the spirit of this year’s theme of ‘Give blood and keep the world beating, the ministry has called on Kenyans to donate blood to save lives.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated globally on the 14th of June each year with the aim of raising awareness on the need for safe blood and blood products and to highlight the critical contribution that voluntary blood donors make to the health system.