Government extends Kazi Mtaani Program to March

Principal Secretary, State Department for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga has announced the extension of the Kazi Mtaani Program to March 4th, 2021.

In a notice shared on social media Friday, Hinga said that Cohort A will resume work on the 3rd of February, 2021 and work for two weeks before Cohort B finishes.

The second phase of Kazi Mtaani Program started in July last year and it was to end in January but, it took two weeks break for Christmas festivities.

It resumed on 4th of January and was to end on the 2nd of February after six and a half months.

Cohort B are currently working and they will be finishing on Tuesday next week.

In its first phase, the program absorbed at least 31,689 Kenyans in eight counties while the second phase which was launched in July 2020 was expected to absorb some 270,000 youths.

The extension comes at a time when youths are calling for an additional time because the program had become their main source of income.

The government came up with the program to help youths deal with the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

The first phase focused on informal settlements in the counties of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kisumu, Kilifi, Kwale, and Mandera.