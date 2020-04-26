Government extends nationwide school closure by one month

The government has extended the nationwide school closure by one month following the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha addresses the press at Afya House Sunday, said schools, which were initially set to reopen on May 4, could not resume operations in the interest of the safety and lives of the children.

“For the past four weeks or so, the children have been on normal vocation; an activity that will end on May 4. In the interest of the safety and lives of our children, the government has decided to extend school closure for one month effective from the date of opening,” he said.

On this year’s national examinations, the CS said the government had not decided to postpone the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations but the necessary interventions will be made to recover the lost time before the examinations are administered.

“During the intervening period, there will be many interventions that will depend on how the government is able to control this disease. I want to emphasize that whenever the examination is going to be administered, every Kenyan child will have been given the opportunity to cover whatever time that is lost before the said examination is administered.”

Adding that: “At this point, the government has not decided to postpone both the KCPE and KCSE. Let our children enjoy the last week on holiday, and then start the one month that has been added to them.”