Restaurants will now be allowed to operate until 7.30 pm, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

This is a two hours thirty minutes extension from the last time limit given on Saturday.

Kagwe had previously increased the eateries operation time to 5 pm to suit the new curfew hours.

While announcing the new hours, Cabinet Secretary for the Health Mutahi Kagwe said that the move would allow for a full day’s work schedule.

The Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) had sought an increase in time extension have its members self-regulate to implement the guidelines.

The operators had wanted the government to extend their allowed operation time by four hours to 8 pm.

PERAK patron Patrick Muya said the extension of the curfew to 9 pm should be accompanied by an extension of restaurant opening hours to at least 8 pm.

“Arising from the discussions, and reflecting on the restaurant behaviours, the National Emergency Response Committee directs that the hours of business henceforth for restaurants will be up to 7:30 pm,” said CS Kagwe.

CS Kagwe said that with the extension of hours, restaurants must still adhere to the laid down protocols by the Ministry of Health which include the use of thermo-guns at the entrance of the premises to screen clients for temperature and provide hand-washing stations and soap at the entrances.

The Health CS called on the Public Health officials in their respective areas to ensure that the guidelines are complied with.