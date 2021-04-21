Government faces challenges in supply of AstraZenecca vaccine

The Government intends to acquire COVID-19 vaccines from pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to back up what is already available.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says there is a serious challenge on global supply of AstraZenecca vaccine due to the situation in India.

Kagwe said India is recording high numbers of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths and the demand for AstraZenecca vaccine is very high making it impossible for the Covax facility to meet demand in Africa.

He said there shall be a delay in delivery of the vaccine forcing the Government to outsource in other areas.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The CS said the African Union has negotiated with Johnson & Johnson to enable Countries purchase the vaccine at discounted prices.

Kagwe observe that the positivity rate has gone down in the last two weeks saying this is as a result of the containment measures in the five disease infected Counties.

He however pointed out that they have noted a spike in numbers in Counties that are not on lockdown among them Murang’a, Siaya, Uasin Gishu and Nyeri.

Kagwe spoke while receiving a donation from Multichoice towards the fight against COVID-19.

Multichoice donated 12k KN95 masks as well as disposable gowns to the Ministry of Health with Kagwe urging the private sector to continue giving donations towards the same.