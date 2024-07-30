Government fast tracks completion of Githunguri Level 5 Hospital

The government is accelerating efforts to operationalize the Githunguri Level 5 Hospital in readiness for its handover to Kiambu County Government.

Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services, Harry Kimtai, together with Principal Secretary for Defense Dr. Patrick Mariru and Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Muchomba, conducted a site visit to assess the facility’s progress. The team held discussions with Kiambu County officials on the hospital’s timeline and deliverables.

Once completed, the 350-bed hospital is expected to significantly reduce the burden on Kiambu Level 5 Hospital and provide specialized healthcare services to residents of Kiambu and neighbouring counties.

Mr. Kimtai expressed optimism about the project’s progress, emphasizing the government’s commitment to improving healthcare access in the region.