Government disburses Ksh 4B to counties to fight Covid-19

The government has disbursed 4 billion shillings to counties to build capacity in regards to coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during a press conference Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa said his ministry is also releasing face masks and sanitizers to families affected by floods that have wreaked havoc in the country.

So far the country has recorded a total number of 384 infections after 10 more Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The number of fatalities now stands at 15 after one more patient succumbed to the virus. The new cases all local transmissions are from 580 samples collected from 14 counties in the past 24 hours.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In addition to the masks the government has also dispatched 40,000 bags of maize and other items to the affected families.

According to Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, 116 lives have been lost and over 1000 homes destroyed in 29 counties that have been affected by floods.

The CS emphasised on the need to follow guidelines laid out by the government while distributing food and other items to the victims to prevent further spread of the disease.

´We have put measures in place to support families affected by floods. Even as we give food donations we must adhere to Covid-19 guidelines to ensure we do not expose the victims. Counties response teams must follow protocols,´ said CS Wamalwa.CS Wamalwa noted that all the 47 counties have set up an emergency unit to respond to the calamity.

He urged all affected counties to ensure residents move to higher ground to avert further loss of life.

This comes hours after Kenya Meteorological Department warned of massive floods at Nzoia River Basin and Rwambwa bridge in Budalangi following the ongoing heavy rains in the Country.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/floods-update-move-to-higher-grounds-meteorological-department-warns/