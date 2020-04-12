Government bans uncoordinated distribution of food, non-food donations

The government has with banned the uncoordinated direct distribution of food and non-food donations within communities across the country.

A framework of coordination supervised by Governors and County Commissioners will be the focal point of distribution in counties for individuals, organizations and philanthropic groups wishing to support vulnerable communities.

In Nairobi, donors and well-wishers who wish to contribute have been asked to channel their contributions through the Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

In Nairobi, any donors and well-wishers who would like to contribute to the coronavirus response actions, are asked to channel or coordinate their contributions through the Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In a statement to the newsrooms, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi cited breach of social distancing guidelines as set out by the Ministry of Health besides creating disorder adding that additional measures will secure the coordination, consolidation, demarcation and distribution of donations in a dignified manner.

¨These additional measures will secure the coordination, consolidation, demarcation and distribution of donations in a dignified manner to the vulnerable members of our society across the country, based on the already developed needs map, whilst ensuring that the same is rolled out in a transparent and accountable manner.¨Said CS Matiangi.

Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund Chairperson Ms. Jane Karuku and the secretary to the fund Mr. Kennedy Kihara, are the contact persons for all donations in Nairobi County.

The Fund’s offices are located at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), First (1st) Floor, and can be reached via email: chair@kenyacovidfund.co.ke; secretariat@kenyacovidfund.co.ke or telephone no. 0772 429949.

The statement further stated that all donated food, non food items and cash will be accounted for and the donors publicly acknowledged for the purposes of transparency and accountability.

CS Matiangi directed the National Government Administration Officers to work closely with the National Police Service to secure strict enforcement of this directive, and further communicate the Fund details and information to all key stakeholders and local community actors in coordinating this national endeavor.

Tell Us What You Think