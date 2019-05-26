Government will enhancing food security, says CS Kiunjuri

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has re-affirmed the government’s commitment in enhancing food security.

Speaking at Ol-Jabet and Gatundia trading centre in Laikipia West constituency when he presided over a fundraisers in aid of local women groups activities, the CS noted that in the Big Four agenda, the Government has prioritized food security and pledged to ensure all Kenyans are food secure by the year 2022 through expansion of food production and supply, reduction of food prices to ensure affordability, and through support to value addition in the food processing value chain.

He said the government intends to distributed between 40 to 50 million avocado tree seedlings by 2022 and hence challenged farmers to embrace new methods of farming that will sustain their economic livelihood by being food secure.

Kiunjuri observed that Agriculture was the engine of economic growth in Kenya, and a valuable source of income for the majority of Kenyans.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



He said 75 percent of Kenyans derive all or part of their livelihoods from the sector, and it accounts for 18 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The CS distributed 6,000 avocado seedlings to over 1,500 homesteads in Gatundia and Oljabet in Laikipia County.