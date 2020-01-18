The Ministry of Education has extended the form one admission deadline by one week.

The Ministry of Education while announcing the extension said the aim was to give all learners a chance to join form one.

The learners have until January 24th 2020 to report to their respective secondary schools.

The form one admission began on 13th January 2020.

The Ministry of Education had earlier directed that all form one students ought to have been admitted by the 17th January 2020, but a majority of students who sat for last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams were yet to report to secondary school.

A circular by the Basic Education PS Dr. Belio Kipsang indicated that (CG) “The last reporting day therefore shall be January 24, 2020 and not January 17, 2020 as earlier announced,” The seven day-extension comes as a relief to parents who were rushing to beat the last minute deadline of taking their children to school.

The circular further directs headteachers of primary schools to (CG) report any child who is out of school for any reason.

But the admission extension might come as a relief to many but for one Naomi Kwamboka, she is still nursing some nightmare after she was turned away from AIC Morop Girls Secondary School in Rongai Nakuru County on Thursday for lack of the necessary materials and school fees.

The former Endonyo Narok Primary pupil who scored 335 marks was forced to spend the night at Nakuru Central Police.

Kwamboka who hails from Kisii County is now appealing on well-wishers to help her raise 45,000 shillings for school fees to help her realize her dream of becoming a doctor.