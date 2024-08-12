Government gets nod to roll out Maisha Card

The government has received the nod to implement the issuance of the Maisha Card 3rd generation number.

This is after the High Court Monday set aside the conservatory orders issued on 25th July 2024 that halted the process.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi said there was a clear demonstration that the suspension of the registration of Kenyans has a direct adverse effect on the population.

Further the court stated the petitioners’ allegation of a violation of their rights was subject to proof.

The application had been filed by Haki na Sheria Initiative.

The government rolled out the issuance of Maisha Cards on February 23 to replace traditional IDs.

So far, 972,630 cards have been issued, with 531,329 being new applications and 441,301 duplicates.

Holders of the Maisha Card will be required to renew their IDs every ten years without undergoing new biometric registration, although updated photos will be required to reflect changes in facial features.