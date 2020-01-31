The High Court has allowed the Government to roll out the National Intergrated Identification Management System (NIIMS) which entails issuance of Huduma namba cards.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna says the Government has now commenced the process towards generation and issuance of Huduma nambas and huduma namba electronic identity card (e-ID) to those registered.

The High Court on 30th January 2020 has ruled in favour of the Government to roll out the Huduma nambas but on condition that it improves the regulatory frame work of NIIMS.

The Court had issued an injunction prohibiting the release of the date collected during the huduma namba registration last year, Pending the hearing and determination of a case challenging the implementation of NIIMS.

Oguna says generation of Huduma Namba will commence immediately, while registration of eligible Kenyans by the National Government administrative officers will proceed as well.

He said the Government will release the schedule of the roll out in due course.