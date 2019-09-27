Government shuts down Greenfield Academy in Changamwe

Education CS Prof. George Magoha closes down Greenfield Academy in Migadini, Changamwe Constituency, and Mombasa County shortly after its inspection early Friday morning.

Magoha has ordered all 455 pupils from the academy be admitted to Umoja Primary School in the same locality.

This comes five days after the collapse of a classroom that killed 8 pupils and injured dozens others at Precious Talents School in Dagoretti.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the government has since withdrawn operating licenses for both Precious Talents School and ordered pupils be transferred to nearby public schools.

Pama Academy in Kangemi has also been ordered shut by the government with 472 pupils being distributed to New Kihumbuini and Kihumbuini primary schools in Kangemi.

The two learning institutions join St Catherine Bombolulu Primary School in Kibra whose registration has also been revoked.

Precious Talents School will remain shut and the 800 pupils enrolled in the school distributed to neighboring public schools.

The closure of the school will see the government transfer 480 pupils to Ngong Forest Primary School, 180 pupils to Jamhuri Primary School and 130 pupils to Riruta Satellite Primary school.

The government further accuses Non-Governmental Organizations which it says were irregularly funding private schools.