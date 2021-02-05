Government has not neglected Big Four Agenda, Oguna says

Government Spokesman Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna has rubished claims that the Government has abandoned the Big Four Agenda to concentrate on the BBI.

Oguna said the claims by BBI referendum opponents were just rhetorical sentiments based on unfounded politics as the government has continued to implement multi-billion-shilling projects under the Big Four Agenda as planned.

Col. Oguna, who was speaking at the construction site of the Baricho Bridge in Malindi Sub County of Kilifi County said the government is committed to improve the lives of its citizens through implementation of projects.

Those opposed to the constitutional changes, including Deputy President William Ruto, have claimed that the Big Four Agenda has been pushed to the background in favour of the BBI referendum.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“When you hear people saying that the Big Four Agenda has been abandoned, you know that that is not true because you have witnessed the government is busy implementing projects for the betterment of the lives of Kenyans,” he said.

The government spokesman also put on notice politicians fueling hate and violence in the country that they would be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

“You know that some people have already been arrested. You have seen in Kisii that leaders Kenyans have been looking at as role models fighting in public. We are telling our leaders that we are watching them,” he said.

Oguna expressed his satisfaction at the rate at which the Sh2.3 billion Baricho Bridge was being implemented and assured area residents that the bridge would be ready by July this year.

He however, urged other contractors implementing various government projects to ensure they adhere to set timelines as well as ensure quality work is done so that Kenyans get value for their money.

Earlier, Oguna addressed members of the public at the Kilifi Township chief’s office in Kilifi Town where he enumerated various government programmes aimed at making the lives of Kenyans better.

The programmes included the Inua Jamii cash transfer fund for elderly persons, the Kazi Mtaani programme, Youth Enterprise Development Fund, and various infrastructural projects across the country.

Beneficiaries of the Kazi Mtaani programme said the project had greatly assisted them and called on the government to extend the programme for at least one more year for more youths to benefit.

Elderly persons receiving the bi-monthly cash stipend also lauded the government for the programme and asked the government to lower the age of beneficiaries from the current 70 years to 65 years.