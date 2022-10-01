Government ill-prepared to tackle Ebola, Kenyan doctors warn

The country is ill-prepared to handle cases of Ebola-hemorrhagic fever.

Doctors affiliated to the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) are calling on the government to put in place standard operating procedures in all health facilities to ensure that if a case is detected it is handled immediately and safely.

Speaking Saturday, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Bhimji Atella said the situation is compounded by the fact that the Sudan strain detected in Uganda does not have a known vaccine.

The practitioners are urging the government to employ more health workers as well as train them to handle Ebola cases effectively while protecting themselves from infection.

A total of 31 cases of Ebola have been confirmed with six deaths having occurred in Uganda.

According to Uganda’s Health Minister Jane-Ruth Aceng Ocero of the six deaths, two are of medics; Dr. Mohammed Ali a Tanzanian national who was diagnosed on 26th September and died in the wee hours of Saturday morning and a midwife said to have died at St. Florence clinic in Kampala.

Meanwhile, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) has assured the public of its preparedness to deal with any reported case of Ebola outbreak.

MTRH Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Wilson Aruasa said the health facility has a ready task force and staff has been put on high alert to ensure that any suspected Ebola cases are quickly identified, isolated, and quick testing is done and treated accordingly.

Speaking during the signing of the first collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the hospital and the Kenya Clinical Officers Union (KCOU) in Eldoret, the MTRH CEO affirmed that the hospital was working closely with the Ministry of Health and the counties of Busia, Trans Nzoia and West Pokot that border Uganda, as well as Kakamega county to ensure that adequate measures were in place to deal with any outbreak of the disease.

“We are ready and prepared, the lessons we learned from Covid-19 that there was a need for preparedness, adequate staff training, adequate personal protection equipment, PPEs have come in handy, and we have more than enough PPE’s for our staff on alert,” said Dr. Aruasa.

