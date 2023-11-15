Government improves facilities for learners with disabilities

The government through the National Council for People Living with Disability Fund, has started the construction of classrooms and provision of learning materials to selected schools nationwide.

Migori Primary School in the Suna West Sub-county which has received two classrooms and a laboratory valued at Ksh 3 million is one of the beneficiaries of the initiative

The learning materials will serve as a specialised unit for children with intellectual disabilities.

A survey conducted by the National Council for People Living with Disability revealed that out of over 1.7 million Kenyans living with disabilities, only 39% have attended regular primary school, and a mere 9pc have progressed to secondary school.

Moses Maranda, the headteacher of Migori Primary School, said that the specialised unit for students with disabilities has already been registered with the Ministry of Education, and teachers have been dispatched to conduct lessons at the school.

Professor Julia Ojiambo, the sponsor of the council, said that the government is committed to providing children with disabilities the opportunity to receive education like any other citizen in the country.

Ojiambo also said that each school targeted in the project identifies a priority initiative to be funded by the council.