Government in talks for Ksh 6.7 trillion to tackle climate change

The Government is in talks with other development partners as it seeks to raise Ksh 6.7 trillion to mitigate climate change between 2020 and 2030.

The measures shall require $18 billion just for mitigation; to adapt to climate change the country requires $44 billion which comes to a total of $62 billion.

Ministry of Environment and Forestry Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo said under the mitigation measures, Kenya can only finance 21 per cent while 79 per cent will be sourced internationally.

Speaking at a Nairobi hotel during a media press briefing on the upcoming fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5), Dr. Kiptoo said Kenya is responsible for less than one per cent of global emissions yet the impact is huge.

He revealed that the country has received good signals from partners who are willing to support the fight against climate change.

“In the adaptation measures, one of them is to address degraded forests we have a 10 per cent tree cover strategy which the Cabinet has approved. We are required to plant and protect at least two billion seedlings by 2022 and we are focusing on water towers, natural forests and degraded forest areas, rehabilitating and conserving mangroves along the coastal area, commercial forest plantation on both public-private and community lands,” He said.

He explained that due to climate change, water levels have been rising with Lake Baringo rising by 108 per cent, Lake Nakuru by 84 per cent, Lake Naivasha went up by 42 per cent, Lake Bogoria 26 per cent, Lake Turkana went up by 11 per cent and even Lake Victoria rose by almost one per cent which are huge volumes of water.

On issues on waste management, Kiptoo said that the Waste Management Policy is before the Cabinet and it focuses on a paradigm shift in the handling of garbage from the linear model where waste is gathered and taken to the Dandora dumpsite to the circular model of waste management which is heavily dependent on recycling.

“It is estimated that Kenya generates about 22, 000 metric tons of waste per day with 60 per cent being organic waste and we can turn around this organic waste to something more useful, about 30 to 35 per cent is recyclable waste while five per cent is that which must go to the landfill and we are looking at segregating waste at source and derive value from it,” the PS said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau said that there is need to invest around the UNEP headquarters in Gigiri to make it an international space by creating a global standard city with modern facilities.

“Within 10 years of independence Kenya had picked up itself to host the United Nations Environmental Program UNEP headquarters and went on a global campaign in 1970 to 1972 and managed to capture the organization and domiciled it here in Nairobi Kenya this being the only UN global headquarters in the southern hemisphere,” said Macharia.

UNEP Deputy Executive Director Joyce Msuya said that UNEA is the first big UN international meeting taking place in 2021 and is expected to set precedence to other meetings and Conference of the Parties (COPs) that are coming up.

She lauded Kenya for her stand on environment matters saying, “Kenya was one of the early countries to ratify the Paris climate change agreement and we are working with the Ministry of Interior to actually plant more forests to combat climate change.”