Government initiates measures to address unemployment

The government says it has put in place adequate measures to address the challenge of unemployment in the country.

Speaking during the commissioning of the first cohort of graduate interns selected for the Public Service Internship Programme, Public Service cabinet secretary Prof Margaret Kobia said the government has initiated progressive programmes targeting talented individuals transiting from the country’s tertiary institutions.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2015/2016 Labour Force Basic Report estimates that 1.22 million unemployed Kenyans are aged between 15-34 years constituting 11.4% of the over 10 million Kenyans in that age bracket.

In a bid to address the unemployment menace in the country, the government initiated the Public Service Internship Programme which seeks to provide graduates from different institutions of higher learning a chance to gain useful skills to prepare them for the job market.

The programme attracted 18,000 applicants where 3100 were successful and will be deployed to different government ministries, state departments and the private sector for a period of between 12 to 18 months earning a monthly stipend.

Speaking during the commissioning of the first cohort of the graduate interns, Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet secretary Prof Margaret Kobia urged the interns to exploit the opportunity.

Sentiments echoed by Sports, Culture and Arts CS Amina Mohammed who used the platform to share her successful career in public service.

PSC has pledged its commitment to ensuring that the interns are facilitated to acquire relevant skills needed in the job market.

Beneficiaries hailed the programme saying that it will address the challenge of unemployment in the country.

The Jubilee Party in its 2017 manifesto promised to provide 100,000 jobs annually and the programme is part of its efforts to empower the youth.