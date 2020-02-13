Government initiates reforms to boost coffee production

Government is undertaking institutional, legal and support-services interventions to reverse the negative trends experienced in the coffee industry to boost production of the cash crop.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Prof. Hamadi Boga says the reforms will entail the involvement of the private sector in revamping the once key foreign exchange earner for Kenya.

The coffee industry in Kenya is among those that have continued to face turbulence as coffee farmers continue to uproot their bushes opting for other crops of economic activities.

Cases of coffee theft and marketing issues have negatively affected the industry but the PS says, this is changing helped by new strategies being instituted by the government to revamp production of the cash crop.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking in Mombasa during the 18th African Fine Coffees Conference and Exhibition, Prof. Boga said the government is implementing a comprehensive reform agenda whose key strategies include boosting production and enhancing domestic coffee consumption.

Kenya currently produces 44,000 metric tonnes of coffee compared to 140,000 metric tonnes it used to produce annually in the late 1980s.

The government is targeting to boost production to more than 100,000 metric tonnes annually by the year 2022.

Kenyan officials are also aggressively seeking new markets in China, Japan, Singapore and African countries as well as consolidating traditional markets such as the USA and in Europe.

The coffee cherry fund is expected to play a major role in improving farmers finances and production.