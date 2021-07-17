Government inks deal with Hauwei to bolster learning in TVET institutions

The government has signed a three-year partnership with Huawei, which will see the giant Chinese telecommunications company establish ICT academies to train and equip students as well as trainers with digital learning technologies.

While signing the deal at a Nairobi hotel, State Department for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Principal Secretary Dr. Margaret Mwakima said the collaboration aims to enhance ICT training in Vocational Training Institutions, where 152 Trainers will be trained and equipped with ICT skills.

“This entails training in fields of networking, cloud computing and security through Huawei train the Trainer program alongside resource, materials, and certification”, explained Dr. Mwakima.

She said the Kenyan government is keen on carrying out reforms that enhance equity and relevance thereby improving quality that will run the labor market

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Huawei Deputy CEO Fiona Pan said the latest partnership will enhance ICT development within technical education institutions across Kenya. The training she says will have an even bigger impact on the economy.

“Kenyan youth could become its greatest resource, powering the economy forward but only if they have the skills and support to thrive.” the Huawei Deputy CEO said

The Principal Secretary said the partnership also seeks to offer industry-level ICT training to 1000 Students.

“Huawei will collaborate with Vocational Training Institutions to offer industry level ICT training to 1000 students to better prepare them in the ICT industry”, She pointed out, adding “And in this way, Huawei will provide the digital laboratory, resource materials, and certification while TVET Institutions will provide the physical ICT rooms”.

The collaboration will further see the effective roll-out and delivery of the Competence-Based Curriculum in TVET institutions.