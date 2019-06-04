Government intensifies police patrols along Kenya, Somalia border

The government has intensified police patrols and increased the number of security personnel along the border of Kenya and Somalia.

The move comes following a daring attack by armed militants that resulted in the death of a Kenyan Police Reservist in Mandera on Monday night. Authorities say the security operation has so far resulted in the killing of a suspected terrorist linked to Al-Shabaab.

A member of Kenya’s Police Reservists died on Monday in the wake of an operation by the country’s security agencies against armed militia from Somalia.

During the intense fighting spearheaded by elite forces at Fino Dawa area of Lafey constituency, one member of the militant group was also put to the sword.

Police believe he was a member of the Somali-based al-shabaab terror group. Mandera county police commander Jeremiah Kosiom said the operation was sparked off by a tip-off emanating from some members of the public regarding a suspected heavy presence of Al Shabaab adherents in Fino, some 40 Kilometers from Mandera town.

The incident occurred only five kilometers away from the region where 28 non-local teachers were killed by the same group group while travelling on a bus bound for Nairobi in 2014.

The state of affairs according to Mandera governor Ali Roba requires additional security personnel deployed in the region to restore calm.

The attack comes barely two days after an Improvised Explosive Device targeting a police vehicle escorting passenger buses went off on Saturday morning.

And as Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadhan, security has been beefed up in and around all places of worship in Mandera as the government leaves nothing to chance.