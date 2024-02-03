Government introduces new fee payment process

The Ministry of Education has issued fresh directives to parents and guardians of learners in national schools as part of ensuring a swift transition to a new fee payment process introduced by the government.

In a circular addressed to all National School’s principals, Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang noted that all fee payments will be paid directly through the e-citizen platform from now henceforth.

In preparation of the launch, Dr. Kipsang instructed the principals to submit their institution’s bank account details to facilitate the onboarding process.

To meet this directive’s objective Principals have been asked to furnish key financial information to the office of the Director General, State Department for Basic Education, by February 6, 2024.

The ministry says submissions should be made via email to dg@education.go.ke, with a copy sent to sa.basic@education.go.ke.

This initiative aims to expand the user base of eCitizen. Dr. Kipsang says the directorate of e-Citizen, in collaboration with the Information Communication Technology Authority (ICTA), Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, and the National Treasury, is coordinating the onboarding of all government services onto the eCitizen platform to enhance service delivery.