The First Lady Rachel Ruto, has confirmed the commitment of the Kenya Kwanza Administration to 100 percent school enrollment and transition for all children and Universal Health Care access by all Kenyans.

Speaking during the 28th Session of the Organization of Africa First Ladies for Development in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the 37th African Union Assembly, the First Lady said the two are a foundation of social and economic development in the nation.

She said this is a commitment shared by the African Union and First Ladies across the continent.

According to the First Lady, education will pave the way for economic empowerment and ultimately help minimize the outdated practices that expose families to cyclic poverty, and gender-based violence among other vices.

Mama Rachel Ruto urged the First Ladies present to be intentional in educating children and giving them access to health services.

The First Lady further announced her acceptance to be the Voice of the Children of Kenya, where she will be championing the welfare of children with a key focus on child trafficking, abandonment, and abuse.