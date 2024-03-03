Government is in full control of E- Citizen platform, says ICT PS Tanui

The government is in full control of the E- Citizen platform according to ICT Principal Secretary John Kipchumba Tanui who has dismissed recent allegations that the system is privately run.

Tanui said the system, which has been in development since 2013 and has been piloted through the support of the World Bank, was foolproof in supporting the digitization of government services where a total of over 15,000 services have been on boarded to date.

The PS said the government took over the running of the system last year after it entered into contractual arrangements with local innovators, to ensure its interests are met adding that the process of standardizing the critical system was achieved.

Tanui’s assurance comes after Auditor General Nancy Gathungu raised concern over private control of the platform which she said could compromise the accountability of the billions of shillings processed through it.