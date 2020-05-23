Government to inject Ksh 53.7B to boost economy

The government is set to inject 53.7 billion shillings into the economy to stimulate growth and cushion families during Covid-19 crisis.

While addressing the nation Saturday morning, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued an eight-point Economic Stimulus Program which will focus on infrastructure, agriculture, health, SME’s manufacturing and tourism among other sectors.

Additionally, the president said his administration was currently dispatching 250 million shillings every week to less fortunate families in the country.

Among the biggest beneficiaries of the stimulus program include the education ministry which will receive 6.5 billion shillings, to hire 10,000 teachers and 1,000 ICT interns to support digital learning.

A further three billion shillings will be set aside for the agricultural sector for the supply of farm inputs through e-vouchers, targeting 200,000 small scale farmers.

Further, under this programme, 1.5 billion shillings will be set aside to assist flower and horticultural producers to access international markets.

10 billion shillings has also been set aside to clear pending bills targeting SMEs.

Infrastructure will receive five billion shillings to rehabilitate damaged infrastructure due to floods. Kenya Wildlife Service will get one billion shillings to engage 5,500 community scouts to support approximately 160 community conservancies.