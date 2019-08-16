Government allocates Ksh1.2bn for infrastructure of school

The government had allocated 1.2 billion shillings for improvement of infrastructure in secondary schools and another 300 million to be used in primary schools in the current financial year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. Magoha said the government in partnership with the World Bank has earmarked 8.2 billion shillings towards improvement of infrastructure in schools in 30 Counties in marginalized regions of the country.

Prof. Magoha made the remarks Thursday at KICC grounds ahead the 3rd National Conference on Education reforms at Kenyatta International Convention Centre which is slated for Friday

Over 2,000 delegates are set to attend the Conference.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Prof. George Magoha said the Conference will provide the nation with an opportunity to discuss the state of education and how best the country can improve the quality, and relevance of education for the country’s youth.

The CS said the National Conference has created a forum for academicians, religious leaders, policy and opinion leaders to discuss and have a consensus on the Education Reforms that will ensure that the sector develops useful human capital.