Government to launch initiative seeking to provide beds for male inmates

The State Department for Correctional Services is set to engage partners in an initiative that seeks to ensure that all male inmates acquire beds.

Speaking at the Kamiti Medium prison after she witnessed the commissioning of twenty-five inmates to the Catholic Men Association(CMA), Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco said the He for He campaign will see partners adopt prison beds that will be distributed across the various male correctional facilities.

According to the PS, the move will ensure that men inmates sleep on beds just like their women counterparts with all women prisons in the country now boasting of beds for all its inmates.

This she said resonates with Nelson Mandela’s rules that prescribes that prisoners should be treated with dignity and value as human beings.

She challenged members of the Catholic Men Association to lead the initiative by purchasing materials which will be used to make double-decker beds whose construction works will be done within prison workshops.

The commissioning ceremony was conducted by Father Peter Kimani, the Bishop-elect of Embu Catholic Diocese.

While congratulating the newly commissioned C.M.A members, the PS said spiritual nourishment is part of her department’s reform agenda meant to take care of the mental health and wellness of inmates and prison officers and which will ensure reformed offenders become productive members of the society once their prison terms ends.

The ongoing reforms has seen the department initiate a host of programmes including supporting training for prison officers, improving medical care, and automating rehabilitation programmes with 56 inmates set to graduate in law from the University of London faculty of law with another graduating with a degree medicine in a ceremony which will be conducted next month.