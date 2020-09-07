Government launches agribusiness partnership framework

The government has launched the Country Agribusiness Partnership Framework (CAP-F) tool to support the growth of the country’s agribusiness sector.

The framework will foster effective coordination between the private sector, Government, farmers and other non-State actors in establishing amicable agribusiness partnerships and investments.

Developed by African Union Commission (AUC), NEPAD and Grow Africa, the framework is also intended to generate a roster of cross-sector commitments for investment, partnerships and commitments.

Speaking during the launch at a virtual webinar meeting, Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Anne Maina said partnerships will increase investment in agriculture and offer more opportunities especially to the youth

“The government fully intends to continuously engage private sector if it is going to develop commercially viable and sustainable foods systems in Kenya,” Maina said.

She added that understanding agricultural investments are not only driven by commercial outcomes but social good, the CAP-F in Kenya will include stakeholders ranging from national and county governments, large- and small-scale private sector players, development partners, and civil society.

She explained that through National Agriculture Investment Plan (NAIP) the government underscores the critical importance of private sector interventions in agricultural value chains whose design takes cognizance of the important role increased investment, coupled with private sector collaboration plays in the growth of the sector.

The CAS asked the donor community to support the country’s efforts towards actualizing increased investments, particularly for transactions that may not have as strong a commercial attraction but have a wider social and developmental impact on agricultural communities.

Maina urged all players to seize the opportunity to expand, explore and collaborate towards investing in activities that focus on improving the livelihoods of producers adding this will aid in an increased contribution to GDP, food and nutrition security as well as alleviate poverty in farming communities.

The vice-chairman of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Mucai Kunyiha reiterated the potential in agriculture that would give the youth much-needed jobs.

“We need to get together and as manufacturers and processors and be involved,” he said.

AUDA-NEPAD development agency of the African Union and Grow Africa representative Ibrahim Gourouza said that the CAP-F will supplement country investment plans by stimulating private investment.

“The initiative’s top priority is creating a dynamic private sector to drive greater investments and thus the need of creating an enabling business environment for private investment at all stages of the value chains while treating agriculture as a business to resolve youth unemployment,” he added.

Agriculture and the agribusiness sector in Africa are currently worth approximately Ksh 30 trillion (USD 300 billion) and will transform into a market worth Ksh 100 trillion (USD 1 trillion) by 2030, Gourouza explained

“With Africa generally having favourable conditions and 60 per cent of arable land, the agriculture sector has the most scope for growth, development and creation of jobs for its people,” added Gourouza.

Currently, the agriculture sector in Kenya directly contributes approximately 34 per cent to Gross Domestic Product and another 27 per cent through its linkages with other sectors.