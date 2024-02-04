Government launches crackdown on illegal LPG plants

The government has launched a crackdown on LPG plants operating without licenses in the country.

Speaking in Nanyuki town during the launch of energy-saving jikos, Energy Ministry Principal Secretary Alex Wachira said the Embakasi gas explosion that left three people dead and dozens of others injured was unfortunate.

The incident which occurred at around 11:30 PM on Thursday in the Mradi area of Embakasi left three people dead, more than 300 injured and damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including small businesses and residential houses.

The PS cited Maxxis Nanyuki Energy an illegal gas refilling plant which Laikipia East Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Muli confirmed has been closed by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

This comes as yet another LPG facility located in Thika was flagged for being set up close to residential houses.

The government at the same time has called on Kenyans to donate blood to aid those injured and currently receiving treatment in various facilities across the capital, especially at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Meanwhile, the over 600 families affected by the incident have received food and non-food items.

While leading the exercise East African Community Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza assured the residents of government support.

Triage to assess and manage patients

On Saturday, the Government partnered with different stakeholders to establish a triage to assess and manage patients of the Embakasi gas explosion incident.

According to Principle Secretary (PS) for Public Health and Professional Standards in Ministry of Health, patients with minor injuries will be treated and discharged on-site.

She said more severe cases requiring specialized care, referral procedures have been activated.

The Ministry of Health’s Emergency and Disaster Response Unit partnered with the World Health Organization, Nairobi City County, the Kenya Red Cross, and the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU).

Mama Lucy Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) have been identified as referral centers, with Mama Lucy receiving over 200 patients, KUTRRH attending to 14 cases, and Kenyatta National Hospital providing care for 43 individuals.

“This coordinated response demonstrates the effectiveness of collaborative efforts in swiftly addressing emergency situations and ensuring appropriate medical attention for those affected by the incident.” Said PS Muthoni.