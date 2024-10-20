Government launches drought response interventions in Kilifi County

In response to the worsening drought and food insecurity in Kilifi County, East African Community, ASALs, and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul has launched a comprehensive drought response initiative aimed at mitigating the impacts of the prolonged dry spell in the region.

Speaking in Ganze Sub-county, CS Askul underscored the government’s commitment to addressing the urgent needs of affected communities.

She acknowledged the persistent drought situation in Kilifi, which has remained in the “Alert” drought phase since July 2024.

The poor performance of the March to May long rains season has led to severe food and water shortages, leaving approximately 78,800 people food insecure, particularly in Ganze, Kaloleni, and Magarini sub-counties. Ganze Sub-county is the worst affected, with over 19,000 people in Bamba and Sokoke Wards requiring immediate relief assistance.

Impact on Livelihoods and Water Stress

The drought has significantly impacted agricultural productivity in Kilifi, where the majority of the population relies on rain-fed farming.

The long rains season, which typically contributes to 60% of annual crop production, underperformed, leading to poor harvests and the early depletion of household food stocks. As a result, many families are struggling to meet their basic food needs.

In addition to food insecurity, the drought has caused severe water shortages. Water sources have failed to recharge since July, and most surface water sources have dried up.

Households in livestock farming zones are trekking an average of 5 kilometers to access water, with prices for a 20-litre jerrican reaching KSh 40 in some areas. The lack of water has also disrupted the School Meals Programme, as many institutions lack the resources to prepare meals.

Livestock farmers are facing dwindling pasture and browse availability, leading to increased migration of livestock and tensions over scarce resources. The county’s milk production has also dropped, worsening child malnutrition rates, particularly in Bamba Ward.

Government and Partner Interventions

The government, through the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Drought Emergency Fund (NDEF), has been actively trucking water to affected communities and institutions in Ganze, Kaloleni, and Magarini sub-counties.

The relief distribution, which included 600 bags of rice and 520 bags of beans valued at Ksh 7.98 million, will provide immediate support to those in need.

CS Askul assured residents that more relief assistance would continue to flow as the government monitors the situation closely.

Several development partners are complementing these efforts.

Plan International and GiveDirectly are disbursing cash transfers to over 4,600 households across Ganze and Kaloleni sub-counties, while World Vision Kenya has provided water storage tanks to nine schools in Bamba Ward.

FAO Kenya is distributing drought-tolerant seeds in preparation for the October to December season, though the Kenya Meteorological Department warns of delayed and depressed rains, potentially worsening the situation into 2025.

CS Askul emphasized the need for scaled-up interventions to protect the livelihoods of Kilifi’s residents including expanding cash transfers to more households in Ganze, Sokoke, Kayafungo, Mwanamwinga, and Jilore Wards, increasing water trucking services to drought hotspots, and providing livestock feed supplementation to sustain animal health in the most affected areas.

“The government, in collaboration with partners, will continue to monitor the situation closely. However, beyond emergency responses, we are committed to implementing long-term resilience-building measures to address the root causes of vulnerability in ASAL regions,” said CS Askul