Government launches high voltage substation in Konza

The government has launched the construction of a 400 Kilovolt (KV) double circuit electric power sub-station at Konza to provide reliable power supply to the Konza Techno City, Kajiado, Makueni and Machakos counties.

The Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said the 40 km project to be undertaken at a cost of 10 million shillings is part of the Kenya Power Transmission Expansion project (KPTEP) that will run from Isinya through Machakos, Makueni and Kajiado Counties.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony at the Konza TechnoCity on Thursday, Mr. Keter said the project will improve the quality of power supply in Kajiado, Makueni and Machakos and stimulate industrial and agricultural growth through establishment of industries.

” Isinya – Konza Project remains one of the Governments key infrastructure projects expected to steer the country’s economic transformation through facilitation of the Government’s Big Four Agenda –with electricity being a key enabler.” Said CS

Adding that: “The project is aimed at improving the quality of power supply within the entire Konza Metropolitan comprising Machakos, Makueni and Kajiado Konza-Isinya Transmission line will also include a fibre cable which will enhance ICT and network coverage in the area.”

Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Mr. Joe Mucheru, called on local business community to invest in Konza saying the government was putting in place infrastructure to support investment at the upcoming city.

“I am calling on the business community to come and invest. In the next few months, we have other investors coming from overseas. They have taken a lot of study and understand what Konza has to offer and I don’t want Kenyans to be left behind,” said Mr. Mucheru.

The Cabinet Secretary observed that with the launch of the sub-station, investors in Konza will be guaranteed of 100 percent re-newable energy.

Mr Mucheru noted that, the power transmission lines come with optic fibre connection which means we can have connectivity across the whole country.

“With our partners we can ensure that optic fibre is extended from the sea to Lake Victoria through partnership with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO). This means we will be able to give proper redundancy and very high quality connectivity that will allow communities enjoy better network coverage from mobile operators,” Mr Mucheru said.